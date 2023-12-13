Global media company takes a stand against antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas conflict

A media production company is using its global reach to fight antisemitism amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

American Jewish Committee's Dov Wilker told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes the Jewish community has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of antisemitic incidents both online and in person since Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel in October.

"It's been really difficult for the Jewish community because we've been following this pattern for the past few years," said Wilker, "But since the war between Israel and Hamas started it has grown exponentially."

Between October 7 and December 7, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,031 antisemitic incidents, a 337% increase compared to last year.

Civil rights leader Xernona Clayton, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul and other prominent figures are partnering with media production company Broadcast Atlanta to counter extreme antisemitic voices with messages exhibiting empathy, optimism, and persistence for all.

Broadcast Atlanta's Jonathan Greenhill launched the #REPAIRProject earlier this month.

"We saw friends and colleagues around the world, and here in Atlanta, really be attacked and exposed to horrible speech online and in person," Greenhill explained.

Greenhill's media production company has posted the online content they created for people to share, in an effort to counter racist, antisemitic rhetoric.

"People are wanting to get involved," Greenhill said. "We wanted to bring voices to light that they can share. People they know and respect, that they can say we can use, and put out there to help spread our viewpoint."