Gladys Knight cutting back on concerts after concerns on tour

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The Brief Atlanta native Gladys Knight says she plans to perform fewer concerts as she enters a new phase of her life and career. The announcement follows concerns about the 82-year-old singer’s appearances at several recent shows, according to TMZ. Knight’s husband told TMZ she has not been diagnosed with dementia and plans to be evaluated by a doctor.



Atlanta-born music legend Gladys Knight is scaling back her concert schedule, saying she wants to spend more time with family and focus on other projects after decades on the road.

The 82-year-old singer announced the decision in a statement shared on social media, saying she had decided after "much soul searching" to ease into fewer performances.

Knight said she plans to work on projects with her husband, William McDowell, and spend more time visiting her grandchildren. She did not specify which upcoming concerts could be affected.

The announcement comes amid questions about Knight's recent performances.

Concerns raised after recent concerts

What we know:

TMZ reports some fans and people working on Knight's tour have expressed concern after she appeared confused, tired or disengaged during portions of several shows.

At a July 25 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, Knight turned away from the audience and appeared to begin walking offstage during "Midnight Train to Georgia," according to video published by TMZ. A backup singer approached her before Knight continued with the performance.

TMZ also reported that some fans at a Detroit concert became concerned after Knight took several breaks from the stage and appeared exhausted.

Sources connected to the tour told TMZ they had raised concerns about whether Knight should continue performing. Some speculated that her behavior could be consistent with dementia, but there has been no reported diagnosis.

Husband says Knight wants to keep singing

What they're saying:

McDowell, who also manages his wife, told TMZ that Knight has "good days and bad" but still wants to perform.

He said Knight has not been diagnosed with dementia and that the couple plans to seek a medical evaluation.

McDowell also told TMZ that Knight's Sept. 5 performance could help determine whether she continues with other dates currently scheduled through November. He said he is also developing a performance facility near their North Carolina home that could allow Knight to continue singing without the demands of touring.

Despite the concerns, TMZ noted that Knight's voice remains strong when she performs.

Atlanta's "Empress of Soul"

The backstory:

Born in Atlanta in 1944, Knight began singing as a child before finding international fame as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips.

The group produced a string of hits, including "Midnight Train to Georgia," "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)" and "If I Were Your Woman."

Knight, known as the "Empress of Soul," has won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Pips in 1996.

In announcing her decision to slow down, Knight thanked the fans who have supported her throughout a career spanning more than seven decades.

"I am immensely grateful to all of you and send my eternal love back to you," Knight said.