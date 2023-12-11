Giving Machines 'Light The World' for the holidays in Midtown

Soon, the "Giving Machines" at Howell Mill and 14th streets will be packed up and on their way out of town.

The devices are just what they sound like: vending machines to help those in need this holiday season.

The machines have been in West Midtown for more than a week. Next up is Charlotte. The goal is to use a community approach to help local people-- and those on the other side of the world.

If you live, work, or hang out often at the Interlock, you've probably seen the large, festive vending machines. You won't find a bottle of Coke in there. But, you will find plenty of hope and needs.

Look closely at the large red machines, and you'll see cards labeled "school uniform," "new shoes," "round trip fare," etc. All are items some of us may take for granted, but someone else out there needs them.

"We decided this year for Christmas instead of giving each other stuff, we'd get something from the giving machine," said Nancy Futral, from the planning committee of the Giving Machine.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has set up Giving Machines all over the world.

This is the second year they've been in Atlanta.

"The church is the one that ships them all out. 100% of what they give goes to charities," Susannah MacKay said.

Inside, there's something for every giver's budget and every kind of person in need.

"We start from $5, and go up to over $100," MacKay said. "Women, those experiencing homelessness, women, adults, seniors."

They've been at the Interlock in West Midtown for several days, but by Tuesday night, they'll no longer sit at the corner of Howell Mill and 14th streets.

There are dozens of giving machines, both nationally and internationally, although the majority are in the U.S. They've been in service since 2017 and keep gaining popularity.