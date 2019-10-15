Expand / Collapse search

Giuliani won't comply with impeachment subpoena

Published 
News
Associated Press

Giuliani says he won’t comply with impeachment subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has notified lawmakers that he will not comply with a subpoena issued in the impeachment inquiry.

A letter sent by attorney Jon Sale says the subpoena is "overbroad, unduly burdensome, and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry." Sale also echoes a letter from the White House counsel's office in describing the impeachment inquiry itself as "unconstitutional" and "baseless."

Democrats set a Wednesday deadline for Giuliani to provide documents.

FILE: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens to President Trump during a listening session with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Pos

Text messages and witness testimony have revealed Giuliani's role in a backchannel effort to get Ukraine to investigate a gas company linked to the family of Democratic rival Joe Biden.

It was not immediately clear how House Democrats conducting the impeachment inquiry would respond to Giuliani's refusal to comply.