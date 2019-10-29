Girl's wheelchair becomes police car for amazing Halloween costume

A young girl’s wheelchair was transformed into a police car as part of an innovative Halloween costume, which she wore to a church event on October 28.

Footage shared to Texarkana Texas Police Department’s Facebook page shows Kaylee Nowlin “driving” her cruiser around at the First Church of the Nazarene’s Trunk-or-Treat event.

According to the post, Nowlin has always wanted to be a police officer.

“Think we may have found a brand new junior police officer here,” the department wrote alongside the footage.