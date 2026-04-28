Girl Scout’s choir brings ‘Melodies for Memories’ to Canton

The Brief Metro Atlanta Girl Scout Portia Landon launched "Melodies for Memories" to bring the therapeutic benefits of singing to an assisted living community. The program utilizes music to stimulate brain activity and release neurotransmitters in seniors, specifically those facing cognitive challenges. Residents at Cedarhurst of Canton say the initiative has helped them find their voices and brought a newfound sense of joy to the facility.



Inside an assisted living community in Canton, the air is filled with a sound that bridges a seven-decade age gap. Leading the harmony is 15-year-old freshman Portia Landon, the founder of "Melodies for Memories."

What we know:

Landon started the program as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, driven by a desire to share the therapeutic power of music with a population she feels is often forgotten.

"I just love music and I want to share the power of music with others," Landon said. "I also really like working with seniors because they're an overlooked part of the population, especially from my generation," she added.

The benefits go deeper than just a catchy tune. Landon points out that singing is a vital tool for brain health, explaining that it is "scientifically proven that singing helps... light up pathways and release neurotransmitters, which are often depleted in brains with dementia."

The transition from student to choir director was not without its hurdles. Landon admits she was initially nervous about taking the lead, but the residents quickly put her at ease. As her leadership grew, so did the residents' willingness to participate.

What they're saying:

For 88-year-old choir member Beverly Coleman, the program was a revelation. When asked what she first thought of the idea, Coleman laughs, "I can't sing. But Portia has taught us that we can sing."

Landon took that skepticism as a challenge. "When they first started, they were singing softly," she recalls. "I think I have successfully proved them all wrong."

The results have been visible to everyone at the facility. Samantha Seitz, the Life Enrichment Director at Cedarhurst of Canton, sees the transformation during every rehearsal. "There's a smile on their face all the time," Seitz said. "They're just amazed at how good they sound, and their faces light up. It's just a wonderful feeling."

While the Gold Award is a prestigious goal, the true reward for Landon is the "warm and fuzzy" feeling of watching the residents connect. For members like Coleman, the impact is simple yet profound. "It’s joyful to be together," Coleman said. "You do things that you didn't know you could do, and this young lady has brought a great deal of joy to us."