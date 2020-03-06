Girl Scout cookie inspired cake recipe from Mamie Doyle

Girl Scout Cookies are cookies sold to raise funds to support Girl Scout councils and individual troops. The cookies are widely popular and often anticipated. Mamie Doyle of "Miss Mamie's" visited Good Day Atlanta to demonstrate how to make a cake using the popular Girl Scout thin mint cookie in the recipe.

Click here for more information on the bakery.

Devils Food

2 Cups Hot Water

1.5 Cups Mayo

2/3 cups Cocoa Powder

4 Cups Flour

2 Cups Sugar

1.5 tsp. Salt

1.25 Tablespoons Baking Soda

1 cup Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and line two 8” round pans. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a mixer with paddle attachment and mix on low/medium speed for 2 minutes. Be sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl a few times to make sure all ingredients are combined! Fill cake pans 2/3 of the way with cake batter and bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Turn oven down to 325 degrees and bake for an additional 60-85 minutes. Test with a knife or toothpick to make sure it’s baked thoroughly before removing it from the oven! Let cake completely cool before removing it from the pan.

Chocolate Ganache

1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

1.25 Cups Chocolate Chips

Instructions:

Place heavy whipping cream in pot over medium heat and stir with whisk frequently. Once cream comes to a simmer immediately remove it from the heat and stir in chocolate chips until fully melted and combined.

Mint Buttercream

3 Sticks Unsalted Butter

½ cup Milk

8 cups Powdered Sugar

1 Tbs. Mint Extract

Green Food Coloring

Garnishes

1 box of Girl Scouts Thin Mint Cookies

1 package of Andes mints

Instructions:

In bowl of mixer with paddle attachment cream butter. Gradually add powdered sugar and milk until combined. Stir in mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring

Assembly: