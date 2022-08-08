Police: 4-year-old girl killed after finding gun in mom's car on I-85

article

Police say a 4-year-old girl is dead after she accidentally shot herself with a gun she found while her mom was driving her in Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road.

According to investigators, the girl's mother, identified as Kaelin Lewis, was driving when her daughter found a firearm in the backseat and pulled the trigger, hitting herself.

Police pronounced 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead at the scene and arrested Kaelin Lewis for second-degree cruelty to children.

At last report, Kaelin Lewis was in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.