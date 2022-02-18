Gilmer County deputies recover human remains

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of human remains early Friday morning.

Authorities were notified that a utility company lineman located the possible remains around 4:00 a.m. on February 18. The discovery was made in a wooded area near Hudson-Martin Road in Gilmer County, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist in the recovery of the remains.

Investigators were not immediately able to make a positive ID or determine the cause of death.

Authorities said the remains will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.

