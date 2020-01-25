Get your 2020 goals done with these '5 secrets'

Now that we are mid-January, it's time to check in and see how you are doing on your resolutions.

What does it take to go get your goals in 2020?

There're five things, says Shinjini Das, founder of her own media group and motivational author of "Unapologetically, Shinjini."

Das sits down with Good Day Atlanta's Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the secrets of "Go-Getters."

She's using social media to empower people one tweet at a time, and has some words she says will turn into action, and ultimately, success.