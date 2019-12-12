Get ready for the rain over the next few days

article

Get ready for the rain. The FOX 5 Storm Team will be tracking the rain over the next few days.

There will be periods of rain overnight and throughout the day on Friday.

Rainfall totals will average around a half-inch to an inch in most areas.

Temperatures will hold in the 40s, some 30s in the northeast Georgia mountains. A brisk east wind 10 to 15 mph will make it seem colder.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will continue to monitor the rain as it moves through north Georgia.

