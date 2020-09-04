'Get her!' Police investigate attempted kidnapping report in Buckhead

A Buckhead jogger said men in a van tried to kidnap her.

The resident said she was out Thursday morning in the paces neighborhood of northwest Atlanta.

She told police she saw a white van speed past her. Moments later, as she ran around a corner, she saw a black man in all black waiting for her. She heard someone yell, "Get her!"

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The jogger scrambled away, ducked into heavy foliage, and remained silent.

She called the police and her husband. He came out to get her and both waited on Atlanta Police Zone Two precinct officers to explain what happened.

Advertisement

They never saw the white van again.

"It's amazing," one homeowner said, "that she was able to remain calm and get away."

Another resident said, "I'm terrified. We all feel safe out here or did."

Police, right now, are not saying much about the incident. They want to assure residents an active investigation is underway.

The neighborhood has a private security patrol. Residents were sent an email, advising them to run or walk in groups.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.