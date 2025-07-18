Georgia's unemployment rate holds steady at 3.5%, outperforming national average

The Brief Georgia's unemployment rate remained steady at 3.5% in June 2025, below the national average of 4.1%. Georgia's labor market showed stability with no significant change in unemployment compared to June 2024, aligning with a broader national trend. Texas led the nation in job gains year-over-year, with 198,300 new positions, followed by Florida and New York.



Georgia’s unemployment rate remained steady in June 2025, standing at 3.5%, well below the national average of 4.1%, according to new figures released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state's jobless rate was among the 18 states with unemployment levels significantly lower than the U.S. average. Georgia’s rate also remained unchanged from the previous month, reflecting stability in its labor market even as 19 states and the District of Columbia experienced year-over-year increases.

Big picture view:

South Dakota reported the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 1.8%, while the District of Columbia posted the highest at 5.9%. California and Nevada followed at 5.4% each.

Nationally, only Illinois and Maine recorded a drop in unemployment between May and June, with Illinois falling by 0.2 percentage points and Maine by 0.1. Virginia was the only state to report an increase, rising by 0.1 percentage point.

Local perspective:

Compared to June 2024, Georgia’s unemployment rate showed no significant change, part of a broader national trend where 27 states reported stable rates over the year. Mississippi experienced the largest annual increase at 1.1 percentage points, while Indiana saw the largest decline, down 0.6 percentage points.

In terms of job growth, Georgia’s nonfarm payroll numbers remained essentially unchanged in June. Across the country, Alaska was the only state to report a statistically significant increase in employment over the month, adding 3,100 jobs—a 0.9% uptick.

Dig deeper:

Year-over-year, Texas led the nation in job gains with 198,300 new positions, followed by Florida with 142,300 and New York with 100,100. The largest percentage increases occurred in South Carolina (+2.9%), Idaho (+2.5%), and Hawaii (+2.3%).

What's next:

The next state-level employment update is scheduled for release on August 19.