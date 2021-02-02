Georgia's senators reveal committee assignments

article

Georgia’s newly seated senators have announced their committee assignments on Tuesday.

Sen. Jon Ossoff will serve on the powerful Senate Judiciary, Homeland Security, and Rules Committees.

Sen. Raphael Warnock will serve on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees. He will serve on the bicameral Joint Economic Committee and the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging.

Both senators were also assigned to the Banking Committee, which jurisdiction includes anti-predatory lending regulations, mass transit, and regulation of Wall Street banks.

"I came to the Senate to expand economic opportunity, champion equal justice for all, and fight corruption in our political system. These powerful committee assignments position me to take on that mission and deliver for Georgia, and I’m already hard at work for our state," said Senator Ossoff. "I am here to serve, and I ask Georgians to contact my office for assistance, whatever your needs may be."

Sen. Warnock released the following statement about his assignments:

"I’m excited to join these committees, and deeply appreciate the importance of their work to Georgians—specifically their jurisdictions over Medicare and Social Security, as well as our state’s farms, financial institutions, ports, and our housing, nutrition, aviation and mass transit needs. These committees oversee critical levers of the economy in our state and region, and key federal programs that millions of Georgians rely on. And importantly, the work of these committees will be instrumental to helping Georgians overcome the immediate challenges of this once-in-a-century pandemic, as well as aiding our businesses and addressing issues of inequality that have long stymied progress for so many in our state.

"These committee assignments offer a direct pathway in Congress to deliver equitable solutions to Georgians in every corner of the state—including farmers, rural communities and hard-working families, as well as small businesses and key Georgia industries that help all of our communities thrive. I look forward to hitting the ground running on these committees to lift up those solutions and bring them to fruition, so we can tackle our nation’s long-standing challenges and work earnestly to improve the lives and livelihoods of Georgians."

