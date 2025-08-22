Georgia's film and TV sectors face challenges, focuses on smaller productions

The Brief Marvel Studios has shifted most of its production out of Georgia, moving it overseas to the U.K. This is contributing to a downturn in the state's film and TV industries. However, advocates say media and entertainment groups are shifting their focus to smaller productions to keep the cameras rolling.



Georgia's film and TV industries have taken a beating over the past few years.

Streaming, the pandemic, Hollywood strikes, and rising labor costs have dimmed the lights on many sets.

Entertainment giant Marvel pulled the plug on most of its productions in Georgia, relocating shooting to countries like the U.K. that offer lucrative incentives.

What they're saying:

"What we're experiencing is a general downturn in the industry across the state and actually, across the world," said Darius Evans, President of Georgia Production Partnership.

The end of the Marvel blockbuster boom has stung. Georgia's film and TV spending dropped nearly 50 percent in three years.

"Marvel has had some effect on the industry here in Georgia. But the downturn is a lot bigger than just Georgia and it's a lot bigger than just Marvel itself," Evans said.

Evans says Marvel's move does not mean curtains. He says film and sound studios and production companies are diversifying. "We're seeing a lot more commercials, a lot more gaming as well," Evans said. "More TV productions, episodic productions that are happening across the state, and more independent productions on the film side."

Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of advocacy group Georgia Entertainment, says business is now solid after some lean years.

"We're right back to where we were prior to COVID," Davidson said. "We're at about two and a half billion dollars of direct spending, according to the state, and that's been the case for the last couple of years."

Davidson says state tax incentives are still attracting productions. Projects like music videos, e-sports, and, yes, streaming are fueling steady growth.

"They're coming alongside indie filmmakers. They're looking at being musical tour venues. They've done sporting events inside soundstages," Davidson said.

What's next:

The Georgia Film Office says more than 550 TV and episodic productions are based in the state.

Davidson says the U.S. is still a prime backdrop for lots of stories, which should attract big projects in the future.