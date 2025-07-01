Georgia politicians react to vote on Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'

article

The Brief Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock voted against Trump’s "One Big, Beautiful Bill," calling it harmful to health care and working families. The bill includes tax cuts, immigration crackdowns, and federal benefit restrictions; Republicans say the senators are out of touch with Georgia voters. Democrats across the state, including Sen. Jason Esteves and Rep. Nikema Williams, are denouncing the bill as a threat to jobs, health care, and rural communities.



Georgia senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock voted Tuesday against President Donald Trump’s sweeping legislative proposal known as the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" — a package supporters claim is aimed at reducing taxes, boosting manufacturing, and tightening immigration enforcement.

The bill, described by Trump and allies as "the most pro-family and pro-worker legislation ever crafted," includes provisions to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, expand the child tax credit, and revitalize Opportunity Zones. It also proposes finishing the border wall, hiring 10,000 new ICE officers, and restricting federal benefits such as SNAP and Medicaid to U.S. citizens only.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) quickly criticized Ossoff’s vote, framing it as part of a broader agenda they argue is out of step with Georgia voters.

"Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are capitulating to the radical leftists in their party instead of delivering meaningful results for hard-working Georgians who voted for lower taxes, secure borders, and stronger Social Security," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia in a statement. "In 2026, voters will reject Ossoff for his out-of-touch agenda, unwavering hatred of Donald Trump, and failure to fight for Georgia families."

They also accused Ossoff of opposing Trump’s immigration and border security plans, voting against a version of the Laken Riley Act, and taking positions on energy, public safety, and gender policy that the NRSC says alienate Georgia voters — especially Jewish constituents.

Sen. Ossoff held a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss his decision to vote against the bill. Additionally, he is speaking out on social media, calling the bill an "unmitigated catastrophe for Georgia." Specifically, Sen. Ossoff says it is a "disaster" for Georgians' health care. He is also pointing out that the bill will reportedly add trillions of dollars to the national debt.

Sen. Warnock is calling the bill a "big, ugly betrayal and pointing out that "Republican politicians in Washington" are taking from regular people to pay for another tax break for big corporations.

Rep. Buddy Carter immediately took to social media to call out both Ossoff and Warnock for their votes.

Sen. Jason Esteves (D-GA), who has announced his plan to run for governor of Georgia, released the following statement:

"Make no mistake: Donald Trump’s budget bill is a complete and total disaster for our state. It strips Georgians of healthcare, destroys Georgia jobs, and raises costs on working families in order to provide sweeping tax handouts for the ultra-wealthy.

"What’s worse is that Republican politicians like Burt Jones, Chris Carr, and Marjorie Taylor Greene continue to cheer on the destruction — even as their Republican colleagues have urged federal leadership to amend the bill and save manufacturing jobs in rural Georgia. Georgians cannot afford to have a governor who is more focused on gaining Trump’s approval than standing up for Georgians."

Congresswoman Nikema Williams is calling for Republicans to be voted out after voting for Trump's bill.

Rep. Lucy McBath also spoke off, saying that the bill will kick "millions of kids and families off their health care" and "guts food assistance."