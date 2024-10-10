Georgia's AG Office investigates hotel price gouging for hurricane evacuees

The brief Georgia hotels face accusations of price gouging as evacuees seek shelter from Hurricane Milton. The Georgia Attorney General's Office has received multiple complaints about inflated hotel prices amidst the disaster. A regular hotel guest reported significant price increases during the disaster period, with room rates jumping well above the typical range of $127 to $145 per night. While businesses are allowed to raise prices during emergencies, the AG’s office holds that there must be a justifiable business reason that isn't based solely on profit. The AG’s office may impose fines of up to $15,000 on hotels found guilty of price gouging.



Some Georgia hotels are being accused of profiting off an ongoing disaster as Hurricane Milton evacuees flooded the state ahead of the storm.

The Georgia Attorney General’s office says they have gotten more than a dozen complaints of suspected price gouging.

"The highest I’ve ever seen," said Billy Raymond Jr.

Raymond Jr. is a trucker and is a frequent guest at a hotel south of Atlanta. He stays at the property several times a month, and he knows the price he normally pays.

"Anywhere from 130 to 145," he said.

He gave FOX 5 some recent receipts. During five stays in August and September, he spent between $127 and $145 a night with tax. When he stayed on Oct. 4, a week after Hurricane Helene, it jumped to $185, then Wednesday another jump to $229.

"They pretty much know no one has anywhere else to go, so if you don't have family around here, you have to stay somewhere," Raymond said. "So, you're going to have to pay those high prices."

Raymond says the price hike does not add up because he said even when it is full he never paid that much.acac

FOX 5 is not identifying the hotel because authorities have not accused it of violating the law, but we did reach out to them. Management says pricing is complex and depends on market demand.

Georgia’s AG’s office says they have gotten over a dozen reports since Saturday of suspected price gouging at hotels.

"The role that our office has is to protect those most vulnerable in these situations, and if it's possible, we will try to obtain restitution for consumers who have been harmed," said Shawn Conroy, Consumer Protection Division at the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office says businesses can raise prices during emergencies, but there needs to be a documented business reason beyond greed. Raymond says that behavior upsets him because he went through it after Hurricane Katrina.

"I feel real bad for them," he said. "I know they're going through a lot right now and just taking advantage of innocent people."

If the AG’s office finds a price gouging violation, businesses can be fined up to $15,000.

If you want to report a case, click here.