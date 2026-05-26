Georgians really struggle to spell this one word

article

The Brief A new study found "Chihuahua" is the most commonly misspelled word in Georgia this year. Other words giving Georgians trouble include "definitely," "business," "through" and "successful." Researchers say silent letters, strange vowel sounds and autocorrect dependence may be making spelling even harder.



Apparently, Georgia has a spelling problem — and tiny dogs are at the center of it.

What we know:

According to a new study from Unscramblerer.com, the most misspelled word in Georgia in 2026 is "Chihuahua."

Yes, the little dog with the big personality is apparently also giving Georgians a big headache when it comes to spelling.

The study analyzed Google search data between Jan. 1 and May 18, tracking phrases like "How do you spell" and "How to spell" to determine which words Americans struggle with most.

Georgia’s top spelling struggles

Researchers found Georgia’s 10 most commonly misspelled words this year were:

Chihuahua School Different Because Business Through Character College Successful Definitely

Some of the words may not come as a surprise.

"Definitely" has become infamous online because of common misspellings like "definately," while "business" and "through" continue to trip people up because of silent letters and unusual vowel combinations.

Others are simply awkward-looking words that seem determined to break every spelling rule learned in elementary school.

Other states had their own spelling nightmares

Georgia was not alone.

The study found "business" caused the most problems in Alabama, Maryland and Wisconsin, while "spaghetti" topped the list in North Carolina and Virginia.

Florida residents struggled most with "school," Louisiana had issues with "restaurant," and people in Wyoming and Oklahoma joined Georgia in battling "Chihuahua."

Nationally, America’s most misspelled word overall this year was "bougie," followed closely by "favorite," "through" and "business."

Why are these words so difficult?

Researchers said many of the most commonly misspelled words share similar traits:

silent letters,

double consonants,

unusual vowel sounds,

and tricky suffixes.

Words borrowed from French or Spanish also tend to create extra confusion because they often ignore traditional English phonics patterns.

The study’s researchers also suggested heavy dependence on autocorrect and artificial intelligence tools could be weakening spelling skills over time.

So the next time you hesitate before typing "definitely" or "Chihuahua," you are apparently far from alone.