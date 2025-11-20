Georgia youth step up to help families, others in need this holiday season

The Brief Georgia teens lead major holiday food efforts, feeding families and supporting local agencies. Wheeler County’s Jack Nelson provides 150 meal kits after nationwide donations. Youth projects—from food drives to blessing bags—help neighbors facing hardship.



Across the state of Georgia, local youth are stepping up in big ways to help families facing food insecurity this holiday season.

What we know:

In Wheeler County, 14-year-old Jack Nelson is feeding far more families than he ever imagined. Nelson originally planned to prepare 50 ready-to-cook meal bags, but after donations poured in from across the country, he now has enough supplies to feed 150 families. Each bag includes ingredients for chicken and cornbread casserole or chicken and dumplings, plus a full cake kit and juice.

Nelson launched the project earlier this fall and worked for weeks to assemble the meal kits. On Thursday, 85 meals will be delivered to Wheeler County Schools for students and their families. The remaining bags will be distributed Friday through the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office to reach those with the greatest need.

In Cobb County, another teen is making a major impact. Brandon King, a junior at Hillgrove High School and an Eagle Scout candidate, organized a large food drive for his Eagle Scout project. He collected 1,700 nonperishable items and led a team of 20 volunteers to sort and box the donations into emergency food kits for the Center for Family Resources in Marietta.

Brandon King

Younger children are also getting involved. A local mother-and-daughter team, Jessica and her 9-year-old daughter Aly, created the "Kidd Kindness Project," a kid-friendly service activity where families help assemble blessing bags for people experiencing homelessness. Children as young as five can participate by stuffing bags with hygiene items and essentials.

Courtesy photo

Together, these young volunteers are showing how one idea — no matter the size — can make a meaningful difference for neighbors in need.