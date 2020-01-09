Georgia woman to celebrate 100th birthday

A Georgia woman is gearing up for a very special milestone.

Mildred Mallory, a lifelong Georgia resident, was born on January 15, 1920 in Greensboro, Georgia. Next week, she'll be celebrating her 100th birthday.

Mildred, who's the second oldest of six siblings, graduated from Greensboro High School, then married Johnny Mallory when she was 23-years-old. Together, they had five children.

Mildred Mallory is turning 100.

She is a longtime member of Bethel Church in Green County and still attends church when possible.

In 2000, Mildred moved in with her daughter in Norcross due to health challenges.

We're told she always gets a good report at doctor visits and began swimming in her 80s to help her walk.

Mildred's favorite expression is "good gracious alive."