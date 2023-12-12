Georgia woman killed in SC weekend crash, North Atlanta HS teacher husband in hospital

A Georgia woman was killed over the weekend along with two others in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in South Carolina, according to news reports.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 5:20 a.m. Dec. 10. The crash killed 45-year-old Sharae Deneen Green, 27-year-old Storm Mikayla Shepard, and 69-year-old Jimmie McKenley Wallace.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office says Green was traveling with family members and two dogs at the time.

The dogs ran off after the crash. One dog has been located, but the other dog is still missing.

According to a GoFundMe page, Sharae's husband, Donald Green, and one of their daughters are still in the hospital.

The GoFundMe indicates Donald Green is a math teacher at North Atlanta High School and he is in the hospital with a fractured foot and broken pelvis.

Atlanta Public Schools has confirmed that Donald Green is a teacher for APS. They sent the following statement:

The North Atlanta High School Community is at a loss for words regarding the tragic loss that Mr. Green, our beloved math teacher, and his family are facing this holiday season. Mr. Green is a great educator who loves his students. Our community will continue to donate to his GoFundMe page and set up additional support for him and his family.

The GoFundMe did not detail the hospitalized daughter's injuries. It does say that the other daughter has been released from the hospital.