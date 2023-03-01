Georgia weather: Threat of severe storms through end of week

Residents of north Georgia will want to keep an eye on the weather for the remainder of the workweek.

Overnight into Thursday morning will bring a few rumbles of thunder and a messy commute for metro Atlanta.

A line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, are possible particularly in west central and north Georgia. Those storms will mostly stay above Interstate 20.

That line of storms could bring damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two.

The bigger chance for severs storms is Friday.

Widespread thunderstorms should be expected ahead of a powerful cold front.

Some of those storms could be severe and there is the threat of tornadoes with these storms.

Friday will be very windy with gusts up to 35 mph.

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.