Georgia weather: Cold snap bursts pipes, causes crashes in metro Atlanta

The last remaining blast of arctic air started the week with headaches for many metro Atlanta residents and drivers.

A water leak on Old Chattahoochee Avenue led to crews working on the scene to make sure the icy conditions don't become a hazard.

Officials believe the leak came from a hardware store nearby.

In Marietta, the cold snap burst pipes, leading to one apartment covered with water. Ariel Brantley told FOX 5 that she was lucky to have renters insurance and is waiting for her building management to fix the issue.

The severe cold has left some hazardous conditions on the roads and led to numerous crashes.

At the intersection of Joseph E. Lowery near Rock Street in northwest Atlanta, a hidden ice hazard led to a collision between a car and a MARTA bus.

Officers say a water main or fire hydrant break led to icy conditions that caused several minor crashes in the area.

One of the drivers involved in the crashes said she had no idea the intersection would be as slick as it was.

"It was very dangerous out here. There were no warning signs. I had no idea what was going on. None of us did." Iona Flagg said.

Flagg said her car was totaled in the crash.

Crews shut down the intersection overnight while salt trucks worked to help clear the ice.

Traffic had been diverted around the closure through a nearby neighborhood.

If you've had enough of the cold, there is some good news.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says we've already begun the process of heating up. By the middle of the week, the metro Atlanta area may have 60-degree weather with a chance for scattered rain and even some thunderstorms.