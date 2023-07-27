Georgia veteran gets new home thanks to PulteGroup, Operation Homefront

A Georgia veteran and his family have a new home in Gwinnett County thanks to the nonprofit Operation Homefront.

The Karafiats knew they were getting a new home on Wednesday, but they didn't know that it would be a fully-furnished home, right down to seasonings in the spice rack and family photos on the walls.

Daniel Karafiat was unexpectedly medically discharged in 2022 after serving several years in the military. It left him, his high school sweetheart Rachel, and their three kids questioning what would come next.

He then got an email about houses in the area for veterans. Karafiat took a look at the requirements and decided to apply.

That email came from PulteGroup's Built to Honor Program. It provides eligible veterans with mortgage-free homes. They paired up with Operation Homefront to make the new home possible.

As the Karafiats arrived at their new home, volunteers and neighbors lined the streets with flags for a Welcome Home parade.

The PulteGroup has donated 80 homes in 40 cities so far this year.