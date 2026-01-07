Georgia unemployment remains low despite government shutdown

The Brief Georgia's November 2025 unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, significantly lower than the 4.6% national rate. October data was skipped due to a federal government shutdown. Health care and hospitality reached record highs, while the federal government and construction sectors saw monthly losses.



Georgia’s unemployment rate remained below the national average through the end of 2025, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Labor.

By the numbers:

The state’s jobless rate for November 2025 was 3.5%, a slight increase of one-tenth of a percent from September. Despite the minor uptick, Georgia’s rate is still down one-tenth of a percent compared to the same time last year.

Georgia sits more than a full point below the national average of 4.6%.

Data for October 2025 remains unavailable due to a federal government shutdown that caused a lapse in federal data collection.

"In November, Georgia's unemployment rate remains more than a full point below the national average, and we're seeing job growth in sectors that matter most to hardworking Georgians," said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. "As we head into 2026, we're staying focused on what keeps Georgia competitive: preparing workers, supporting businesses, and delivering opportunity across our state."

The state added 1,000 jobs in November, bringing the yearly total to 16,300. The private education and health services sector and the leisure and hospitality sector both reached all-time highs during the month.

Monthly Job Gains and Losses

Local perspective:

Georgia’s total labor force grew to more than 5.4 million in November, though it has seen a slight decline of about 8,000 people over the last 12 months.

The sectors that saw the most growth in November include:

Accommodation and Food Services: +1,500

Health Care and Social Assistance: +900

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: +800

Sectors that saw declines in November include:

Federal Government: -1,500

Administrative and Support Services: -1,400

Construction: -1,000

Dig deeper:

Over the past year, health care and social assistance led all sectors with an increase of 23,800 jobs. The transportation, warehousing, and utilities sector saw the largest annual decline, losing 17,000 positions.