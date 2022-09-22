Georgia unemployment rate rose in August, labor data shows

Employment is down in Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor.

The figures released by individual regional commissions showed a rise in August unemployment rates compared to July. The labor force was down in most regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties.

"As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement.

In metro Atlanta, data showed unemployment rose two-tenths of a percent to 3.0% from July to August. The August 2022 unemployment rate is a full percent lower than August 2021: 4.0%.

The labor force decreased by 12,132 and 16,463 fewer people were employed compared to July.

The number of jobs in metro Atlanta counties increased by .4%.

The number of initial unemployment claims went down by 6%.

Manufacturing and retail jobs, as well as food services most commonly saw decreases in initial claims in August statewide.

The number of Americans nationwide filing for unemployment also rose slightly in a week. The four-week average for claims fell by 6,000 to 216,750.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.