The Brief Gobbles received a special pardon from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles ahead of Thanksgiving. The Georgia ceremony also highlighted the board’s pardon process and MUST Ministries’ work; the nonprofit’s 24th annual Gobble Jog is set for Thanksgiving morning. In Washington, turkeys Freedom and Feathers are scheduled to receive presidential pardons Tuesday, continuing the White House tradition.



A turkey named Gobbles has received a special pardon from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles ahead of Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The ceremony also drew attention to the board’s pardon application process, which helps people seeking a second chance. The event was held with MUST Ministries, which is preparing for its 24th annual Gobble Jog on Thanksgiving morning in Marietta. The race benefits the nonprofit’s work helping people in need.

In Washington, turkeys named Freedom and Feathers are scheduled to receive presidential pardons at the White House on Tuesday. The birds were raised in West Virginia and will live at Texas A&M University after the ceremony. The White House says the presidential turkey pardon tradition began in 1989.