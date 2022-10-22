Georgia trooper who cameoed in 'Smokey and the Bandit' dies, DPS says

The Georgia Department of Public Safety remarked on the death of a beloved trooper who made a memorable cameo on the big screen.

A post on social media announced retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay, who had a 30-year law enforcement career, died on Friday night.

He appeared in the 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit" starring Burt Reynolds. The post showed a still frame of Gay's appearance in the film, craning out of his recognizable blue Georgia State Patrol car. There was an image of him and another trooper sitting next to Reynolds as well as one of Gay apparently recreating his signature scene.

"Many of us grew up watching the famous scene of Master Trooper Gay in ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’ which inspired some to become Troopers," a Facebook post said. "He taught through his love and laughter of life to be genuine and compassionate to those we serve. This icon will be missed, and we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they mourn his passing."