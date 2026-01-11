Georgia trooper, deputy hit when driver fails to 'move over'

The Brief A Douglas County deputy was injured when a Kia Forte struck two stationary patrol cars on an I-20 exit ramp. The officers were at the scene following a separate high-speed pursuit and PIT maneuver. The driver of the Kia failed to comply with the state's Move Over law, leading to the double-vehicle collision.



A Douglas County deputy was hospitalized Sunday morning after a driver failed to move over and slammed into two police vehicles on an Interstate 20 ramp.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. while a Georgia State Patrol trooper was assisting Douglas County deputies on the ramp from I-20 West to Riverside Parkway in Cobb County. The officers were investigating a previous chase that had ended when deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a suspect.

According to the GSP, the police cars were stationary with their emergency lights on when a 2015 Kia Forte drove up to the scene. The driver of the Kia failed to slow down or move over, first sideswiping a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office SUV and then rear-ending the trooper’s patrol car.

Both the deputy and the trooper were inside their vehicles at the time of the impact.

The deputy was transported to WellStar Douglas Hospital with reported injuries. The trooper reported feeling discomfort but declined medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not yet been released, and authorities have not confirmed what charges the individual may face.

Local perspective:

Georgia's "Move Over" law requires drivers to move over at least one lane for stationary emergency vehicles or slow down significantly below the speed limit if a lane change is not safe.