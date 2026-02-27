Georgia Tech lab evacuated following liquid nitrogen leak

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Georgia Tech's Structures Laboratory was evacuated Friday due to a liquid nitrogen release, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

The Brief Atlanta firefighters evacuated Georgia Tech's Structures Laboratory Friday morning following a liquid nitrogen release from an exterior tank. Hazmat personnel confirmed there were no hazardous vapors or fire, and no injuries were reported during the incident. The system has been secured and the building has been cleared for normal operations with no further threat to the public.



What we know:

AFRD said firefighters responded after reports of a release on the left side of the building. Upon arrival, crews found a tank releasing the liquid nitrogen. Firefighters began evacuating the lab while establishing a safety perimeter around the tank.

Hazardous materials personnel evaluated the scene and confirmed there was no fire, no hazardous vapor cloud, and no injuries reported.

The release was eventually controlled, and the system was secured. AFRD said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the lab has since returned to normal operations.

What they're saying:

Georgia Tech officials said this was all caused by a small leak, but nobody was injured.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what caused the leak to begin.

Dig deeper:

According to Georgia Tech's website, the Structures Lab supports experimental research, testing, and evaluation capabilities in a state-of-the-art 18,000 square foot facility.