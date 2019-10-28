Georgia Tech investiture ceremony for 12th president
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech is officially under new leadership.
The university held an investiture ceremony for its 12th president Monday.
Though Angel Cabrera became president back on September 1, his official inauguration was held on campus Monday morning.
Cabrera is the first native of Spain to serve as president of an American university.
He's also no stranger to Georgia Tech.
He earned his master of science and Ph.D. in cognitive psychology there.