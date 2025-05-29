Georgia Tech football draws criticism for commemorative rings

article

Georgia Tech’s football team is causing a stir on social media after unveiling commemorative rings celebrating their 2024 season — a 7-6 season that some fans say doesn’t merit such flashy recognition.

The rings highlight the Yellow Jackets’ perfect 5-0 home record and notable wins against top-ranked opponents, including then-No. 4 Miami and No. 10 Florida State. Supporters of the move say the celebration marks progress for a program trying to rebuild.

But critics say that wasn't enough and are calling the rings a "participation trophy." Many online posters are asking what the team did to earn the rings.

Georgia Tech has not publicly commented on the backlash, but players and staff have shared images of the rings online, proud of the milestones reached last season.