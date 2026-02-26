Justice Sarah Warren to undergo surgery for early-stage breast cancer

article

The Brief Justice Warren will undergo outpatient surgery in mid-March following an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis. She intends to maintain her judicial duties and will continue her re-election campaign for the May 19 election. Doctors expect a full recovery due to early detection of the cancer during an annual mammogram.



Georgia Supreme Court Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren announced Thursday that she will undergo surgery in mid-March following a recent diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer.

What we know:

The 44-year-old justice intends to maintain her position on the state’s highest court throughout her recovery and will continue her campaign to defend her seat in the May 19 nonpartisan election.

The cancer was detected early during Warren’s annual mammogram. Because the case was caught in its beginning stages, her doctors expect a full recovery. Warren, a mother of three who is otherwise healthy and physically active, will also undergo additional recommended therapies following the outpatient procedure.

Dig deeper:

Her diagnosis comes as the American Cancer Society projects that more than 300,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Health data indicates that early detection is critical, carrying a 99% five-year survival rate.

Warren has served as a justice on the Georgia Supreme Court since 2018 and currently serves as Presiding Justice.