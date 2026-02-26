Justice Sarah Warren to undergo surgery for early-stage breast cancer
ATLANTA - Georgia Supreme Court Presiding Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren announced Thursday that she will undergo surgery in mid-March following a recent diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer.
What we know:
The 44-year-old justice intends to maintain her position on the state’s highest court throughout her recovery and will continue her campaign to defend her seat in the May 19 nonpartisan election.
The cancer was detected early during Warren’s annual mammogram. Because the case was caught in its beginning stages, her doctors expect a full recovery. Warren, a mother of three who is otherwise healthy and physically active, will also undergo additional recommended therapies following the outpatient procedure.
Dig deeper:
Her diagnosis comes as the American Cancer Society projects that more than 300,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Health data indicates that early detection is critical, carrying a 99% five-year survival rate.
Warren has served as a justice on the Georgia Supreme Court since 2018 and currently serves as Presiding Justice.
The Source: The details in this article come from the Georgians for Justice Warren campaign.