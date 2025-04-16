Georgia Supreme Court to hear Sapelo Island zoning dispute

article

The Brief The Georgia Supreme Court is hearing an appeal from Sapelo Island residents challenging a McIntosh County zoning change. Islanders fear the new zoning rules will lead to sharp increases in property taxes, forcing them off ancestral land. The case centers on whether residents have the right to vote to overturn the zoning code affecting the island.



The Georgia Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a case that could have major implications for land rights on Sapelo Island, where longtime residents fear a local zoning change could drive them off the island, according to The Current.

What we know:

Islanders have filed an appeal challenging a McIntosh County zoning decision that they say threatens their ability to remain on the land their families have inhabited for generations. Many fear the change will cause property taxes to rise exponentially, making it unaffordable to stay.

The legal battle is the latest chapter in ongoing efforts by Sapelo Island’s native residents to retain ownership and control of their ancestral land.

Hogg Hummock, which is a historic district of approximately 150 homes, is home to the Gullah Geechee people, whose ancestors were once enslaved in Coastal Georgia.

What's next:

The justices will consider whether residents of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County have the right to vote on overturning the controversial zoning code.

What you can do:

To watch the oral arguments live at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 16, 2025, go to gasupreme.us

On the morning of the session, a banner will appear on the homepage that, when clicked, will take visitors to the live stream.