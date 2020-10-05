Georgia students quarantined after virus brought on board school bus

article

A majority of students on one Forsyth County school bus have been quarantined after one student infected with the virus was found on-board.

The Forsyth County school system tells FOX 5 that "a large majority" of students on the bus were quarantined after last week's incident.

According to the school, one driver failed to seat two siblings together, which is currently required.

"We are extremely disappointed that this occurred because our schools and staff have worked so hard to keep students healthy and safe over the past eight weeks of school," officials said in a statement.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The school system says it is working to determine the appropriate consequence for the driver.

Advertisement

As of Oct. 2, the Georgia Department of Health has confirmed 4,189 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic's start.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.