Georgia receives approval to replace stolen SNAP benefits for fraud victims

Georgia has received federal approval to begin replacing electronically stolen SNAP benefits for recipients who may have fallen victim to fraud.

Any Georgian who believes their SNAP benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Oct. 18, 2023, has until Nov. 18 to request a benefit replacement.

"Our team worked quickly to develop and implement a SNAP benefit replacement process to provide much-needed relief to Georgians who have been defrauded by bad actors," DHS Commissioner Candice Broce said in a statement. "As we begin to receive and review benefit replacement requests, we will continue to educate our clients on best practices to protect their SNAP benefits, such as shielding the PIN pad, changing their PIN numbers frequently, and checking their EBT accounts regularly."

Starting this week, Georgians now must report their benefits were stolen within 30 days of discovering the suspected fraud.

If you believe you were a victim of fraud, officials say you should request a new EBT card and PIN by calling 1-888-421-3281 and then complete and return a form found on the Department of Human Services website or at a local office.

Officials say the replacement amount will not be more than the amount that was stolen or the amount equal to two months of a household's SNAP benefits.