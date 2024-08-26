Georgia State students bring new film 'Rejuvenation' to life

Georgia is no stranger to film production, but the new feature film "Rejuvenation" is something special.

The thriller is now available for people to watch nationwide and was made with the hard work of Georgia State University students and graduates.

Two of the stars of the film are GSU senior Imani Okwuosa and recent alumnus Kathryn Szypulski.

"When I found out about the opportunity, I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been waiting for,'" Okwuosa said.

The film is about a track star who suffers an injury. When she enrolls herself in a rehabilitation center, she discovers that the place is much more than she thought it would be.

"Rejuvenation" was brought to life by executive producer Tom Luse in a scriptwriting class years ago. He's one of the brains behind "The Walking Dead."

Auditions followed a short time later with the cast and crew - all Georgia State Panthers - being selected for their roles.

"I know that we had a very in-depth audition process, but I know all of the crew had an in-depth interview process as well," Szypulski said. "Everyone who was there deserved to be there."

Production was accelerated in the spring of 2023 and the movie was shot in just three weeks.

Props for the film were made in-house along with all the make-up, costume design, and post-editing.

All that hard work earned the students 15 credit hours and bragging rights. And their hard work isn't going unnoticed.

"Last semester, when I was finishing up school, I had been walking around campus and people recognized me from the film, so it was funny," Szypulski said.

"You're very thankful that people appreciate what you're doing," Okwuosa said.

Fox Entertainment, AMC Networks, Adobe, and Canon played major roles in enhancing the film's production quality and reach.

You can watch "Rejuvenation" on Tubi and Amazon Video on Demand.