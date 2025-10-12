Georgia State Representative Mandi Ballinger dies after battle with cancer

article

The Brief Speaker of the House Jon Burns said Ballinger passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Burns described Ballinger as a fierce advocate for children and survivors of domestic violence. Ballinger represented Georgia’s 23rd District, which includes Canton, and served as Chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee.



Georgia State Representative Mandi Ballinger has died, according to Governor Brian Kemp.

What they're saying:

Speaker of the House Jon Burns said Ballinger passed away Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Burns described Ballinger as a fierce advocate for children and survivors of domestic violence.

"While her leadership and impact extended far beyond the walls of the Capitol, Chairlady Ballinger will be greatly missed by each of us who had the profound honor of serving alongside her, and all those who knew and loved her," Burns said.

Governor Kemp posted on social media, offering condolences to Ballinger’s family and calling her a "passionate leader who was respected across the political aisle as an advocate for justice."

Ballinger is survived by her husband, State Court Judge Allen Morris, and their son, Henry.

The backstory:

Ballinger represented Georgia’s 23rd District, which includes Canton, and served as Chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee.

She was also known for her work on campus carry legislation, introducing the final bill in 2017 that allowed individuals with carry permits to bring firearms onto college campuses. That bill passed the legislature and was signed into law, following earlier versions that had been vetoed by then-Governor Nathan Deal.