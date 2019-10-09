Georgia State Patrol trooper fired after arrest in Dalton

A Georgia State Patrol trooper has been fired after being arrested for making a false statement to law enforcement.

Timothy Williams was arrested Sept. 16 by the Dalton Police Department. Officer said they responded to an open line to the 911 call center from a home. When they arrived, police determined there was some sort of physical altercation between Williams and the other occupants of the home.

Timothy Williams (Supplied)

Williams was booked into the Whitfield County Jail.

Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol said Williams, who had been on the force since May 2017, was terminated.

The Dalton Police Department said they are continuing to investigate the incident.