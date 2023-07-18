Georgia State Patrol asks for votes to win 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

Even with all the dangers officers face, keeping the peace can be a thankless job at times.

But here in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp is asking residents to celebrate the hard-working troopers who patrol the roads across the state -- by voting for them in the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

This year's entry was shot near one of Georgia's beautiful lakes with the setting sun reflecting off the shiny dark blue patrol vehicle.

The American Association of State Troopers sponsors the contest and the top 13 submissions will be featured on its annual calendar. Each calendar will be sold for $10 and will help support the foundation which helps provides various services to troopers and their families.

Georgia's cruiser placed fourth last year with 39,000 votes. So you can help them top that this year!

The last time Georgia has won the contest was 2020.

Voting ends July 31st at noon.

The calendars will be available for purchase on Oct. 1.

You can cast your vote and see all the entries here.