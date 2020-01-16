Georgia State Patrol: 1 dead in Banks County car wreck

One man died after his car overturned in an embankment Thursday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

According to GSP Troopers, 66-year-old Steven Baxter was driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country on McDonald Circle around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said at some point during the drive, Baxter was not able to successfully navigate a left curve and drove off the right shoulder of the roadway down an embankment. The car overturned and became submerged in a creek.

The Banks County Coroner's Office pronounced Baxter dead at the scene.

Authorities confirmed no other cars were involved and there will be no charges.