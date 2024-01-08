Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Franklin County, Hart County
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Georgia State freshman who miraculously survived being hit by car surprised with trip to CFP championship

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
College Football Playoff
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Courtesy of Dream On 3)

ATLANTA - When Washington and Michigan battle for the College Football National Championship on Monday night, a Georgia State freshman will be in the stands.

It's a dream that Ole Djallarto never expected to come true.

Djallarto had dreams of playing college football, but that came to a halt when he was hit by a car going nearly 100 miles an hour.

He was given only 24 hours to live and spent seven weeks in a coma before miraculously waking up.

Djallarto spent 10 months in physical therapy learning to walk again and was able to walk across the stage at his high school graduation.

The national nonprofit Dream On 3 and the College Football Playoff heard about Djallarto's story of resilience and decided to surprise him with a trip to Houston to watch the game.

Image 1 of 4

(Courtesy of Dream On 3)

Djallarto, one other recipient and their families will experience an all-expense paid trip including VIP access to CFP Media Day, the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concerts, the Allstate Championship Tailgate, the national championship game, and more.

"Despite their challenges, both of these inspiring young athletes exude hard work and determination. They love being athletes and being a part of something bigger than themselves. They also have a special place in their hearts for college football," a spokesperson for the nonprofit said in a release.

Now a freshman, Djallarto loves CrossFit and had a big send-off at CrossFit Atlanta on Friday.