Georgia State freshman who miraculously survived being hit by car surprised with trip to CFP championship

When Washington and Michigan battle for the College Football National Championship on Monday night, a Georgia State freshman will be in the stands.

It's a dream that Ole Djallarto never expected to come true.

Djallarto had dreams of playing college football, but that came to a halt when he was hit by a car going nearly 100 miles an hour.

He was given only 24 hours to live and spent seven weeks in a coma before miraculously waking up.

Djallarto spent 10 months in physical therapy learning to walk again and was able to walk across the stage at his high school graduation.

The national nonprofit Dream On 3 and the College Football Playoff heard about Djallarto's story of resilience and decided to surprise him with a trip to Houston to watch the game.

Djallarto, one other recipient and their families will experience an all-expense paid trip including VIP access to CFP Media Day, the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concerts, the Allstate Championship Tailgate, the national championship game, and more.

"Despite their challenges, both of these inspiring young athletes exude hard work and determination. They love being athletes and being a part of something bigger than themselves. They also have a special place in their hearts for college football," a spokesperson for the nonprofit said in a release.

Now a freshman, Djallarto loves CrossFit and had a big send-off at CrossFit Atlanta on Friday.