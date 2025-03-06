Georgia soldiers bolster southern border security efforts

article

The Brief Approximately 200 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3CAB) were deployed on March 5 to the southern border. The deployment is part of a mission to secure the border, involving around 400 soldiers from Fort Stewart and the 3rd Infantry Division. The total number of active-duty military personnel assigned to the border security effort is approximately 9,000.



More Georgian soldiers are heading to the southern border.

This deployment aims to secure the border.

The backstory:

In response to directives from President Donald Trump, U.S. Northern Command has mobilized additional military forces to the U.S. southern border. The mission involves various military units, including the 3rd Infantry Division, which has been actively participating in border security efforts.

What we know:

On March 5, approximately 200 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3CAB) were deployed to support the mission. This general support aviation battalion is tasked with transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies, as well as providing aerial medical evacuation capabilities. With the inclusion of 3CAB, around 400 soldiers from Fort Stewart and the 3rd Infantry Division are now engaged in the border security mission. They join other Title 10 forces stationed along the border, contributing to a total of approximately 9,000 active-duty military personnel assigned to this effort.

What we don't know:

The duration of the deployment for these soldiers remains undetermined. They are expected to serve until they are relieved, but no specific timeline has been provided for their return.

By the numbers:

200 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade (3CAB) deployed on March 5.

Approximately 400 soldiers from Fort Stewart and the 3rd Infantry Division are involved in the mission.

The total number of active-duty military personnel assigned to the border security effort is approximately 9,000.

SEE ALSO: