Georgia sheriff's office tells drug suspect who fled deputies 'We'll talk to you soon'

article

A north Georgia sheriff’s office has penned an open letter to the person investigators say fled a car crash leaving behind a large stash of drugs Tuesday night.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office posted the pointed and sarcastic message on their Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The post, which has been shared hundreds of times, reads:

"To the gentleman that fled our Deputies and wrecked the truck you were driving last night, we have your 2lbs of meth and fentanyl you dropped out the window.

"We'd love for you to willingly come see us about this.

"If not, that's ok. We'll talk to you soon."

Most people who commented loved the spirit in which the post was intended. The sheriff’s office did clarify they do take seriously the job of taking illegal drugs off the streets, but the point of the post was to get attention of the suspect.

"Even though we didn't get the guy last night, we'll get him sooner rather than later," the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office did not release a suspect description. Investigators said they have a suspect identified and hope to have them in custody soon.