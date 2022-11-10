Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse.

Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.

Inside, investigators say they found a firearm. Deputies secured the firearm and removed it from campus.

"We have no reason to believe that she had any intention of causing harm," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Johnson was charged with carrying a weapon within a school safety zone.

She also was fired, deputies say.

Johnson did not have a teaching role as part of her employment at the school.

Oconee County Primary School serves students Kindergarten through second grade.