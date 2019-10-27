Georgia school closed after stomach bug hits students, staff

A Georgia elementary school will be closed Monday after a widespread stomach bug made students and staff ill.

School officials at Shoal Creek Elementary say they made the decision after a large number of students and staff complained about feeling ill with reported symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Officials said that they were working closely with the Rockdale County Health Department to limit the impact of the illness, which is believed to be due to norovirus.

District spokeswoman Cindy Ball says they've implemented deep cleaning procedures and will continue those protocols throughout the weekend. Ball says 14% of students were absent Thursday. By Friday, that number jumped to 22%.

Shoal Creek was one of two county schools to close in March after a suspected norovirus outbreak sickened hundreds.

It's expected to reopen Tuesday.

Officials are asking any parents of children to stay home until they are free from vomiting or diarrhea without medication.

You can find out more about the closure here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.