Georgia safari park named 1 of TIME's World's Greatest Places for 2025

The Brief The Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison has been named one of TIME's World's Greatest Places for 2025. The park opened in 2024 and offers visitors the chance to see wild animals run free on the 530-acre property. The park also has glamping tents and a special private giraffe suite overlooking the animals' barn.



An east Georgia safari park is getting national recognition as one of TIME's World's Greatest Places for 2025.

The Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison is as if part of the African plains had been transplanted into the Peach State.

What we know:

The park offers daily safari tours where nature lovers can see giraffes, rhinos, addax, bison, eland, impala, and more.

The animals roam freely on the 530-acre property and receive care from the park's veterinarians and specially-trained staff.

According to TIME, the park works closely with the organization Zoological Disaster Response, Rescue, and Recovery to offer alternative places to live for animals that are unable to stay at their own facilities due to natural disasters.

For those who want a taste of the wild side of life, the park offers safari tents that can accommodate up to four guests and offer views of the savanna. There's also a private "Giraffe Suite" that gives visitors the chance to have a special look at the park's 10,000-square-foot giraffe and rhino barn.

Credit: Georgia Safari Conservation Park (Georgia Safari Conservation Park)

What they're saying:

To make the list, TIME contributors gathered contributions from correspondents around the globe about new and exciting experiences.

In its entry on the Georgia Safari Conservation Park, TIME pointed to its impact on the city of Madison since opening in June 2024 - creating new business opportunities for the town's 5,000 residents.

TIME also gave a shout-out to the inclusive nature of its safari vehicles in lodging, pointing out that they are all wheelchair-friendly.

The Georgia Safari Conservation Park was one of just 25 places in the United States picked for the list. One other, Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, is located in Georgia.

To read more about the park and see the other places on the list, click here.