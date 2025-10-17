Georgia Rep. Mandi Ballinger loses battle with cancer
ATLANTA - Georgia state flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died after a battle with cancer.
What we know:
Ballinger, a Republican from Canton, represented Georgia’s 23rd District and served as chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee. Throughout her tenure, she was known for her dedication to juvenile justice reform and her commitment to serving families and children across the state.
Funeral services for Ballinger will be held this morning at First Baptist Church of Canton.