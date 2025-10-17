Georgia Rep. Mandi Ballinger loses battle with cancer

article

The Brief Georgia flags are being lowered to half-staff to honor State Rep. Mandi Ballinger. Ballinger represented the 23rd District and chaired the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee. Her funeral service is being held this morning at First Baptist Church of Canton.



Georgia state flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of State Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died after a battle with cancer.

What we know:

Ballinger, a Republican from Canton, represented Georgia’s 23rd District and served as chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee. Throughout her tenure, she was known for her dedication to juvenile justice reform and her commitment to serving families and children across the state.

RELATED: Mandi Ballinger, lawmaker who defended children and domestic violence victims, dies at 50

Funeral services for Ballinger will be held this morning at First Baptist Church of Canton.