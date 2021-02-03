Georgia reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations

Governor Brian Kemp and state health officials announced at a news conference on Wednesday, the state has reached two milestones in the fight against COVID-19. More than one million Georgians have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kemp expects the state to hit the half-million vaccination marks for seniors by Wednesday night.

While there is progress on administering the vaccine, Governor Kemp said the need for more vaccines is critical to meet the demand.

"Georgia's vaccine supply continues to not meet the demand that we have in the community," explained Kemp. "Our demand is drastically outpacing the supply that we're seeing."

Kemp said there are more than two million Georgia who fall under the Phase 1A criteria of the vaccine rollout plan.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the government will ship one million doses of the vaccine to pharmacies around the country. That increases Georgia's allotment of the vaccine to 154,000 doses a week starting next week. But Governor Kemp said it's not enough to ramp up mass vaccination efforts.

"If we had more supply right now, that lane that's empty could be full of cars," said Kemp.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey also addressed calls from the public to allow more essential workers like teachers to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Health officials administer COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-through center in Cobb County on Feb. 3, 2021. (FOX 5)

"We want everybody vaccinated," said Toomey, "I think the problem is it's always going to be adequacy of vaccine and ensuring a risk-based approach. Who are those the most likely to be adversely affected by COVID, and you look at our numbers, it's these older adults."

It's still not clear exactly when we will begin moving into the next phase of the vaccination process. But according to Kemp, the state should stay on track to receive 154,000 doses of the vaccine every week for the next three weeks.

