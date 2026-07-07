Georgia ranked 8th for most expensive summer electricity bills

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The Brief High energy costs have landed Georgia among the top 10 worst states for summer utility burdens, as local residents dedicate a larger share of their income to cooling than most of the country. The financial strain comes from high summer power bills that top national averages, despite Georgia families earning the median U.S. income. Experts recommend practical efficiency measures ranging from daily thermostat adjustments to long-term upgrades like solar power.



Georgia ranks number 8 in the nation for spending the largest share of income on their summer electricity bill, according to a ConsumerAffairs analysis that cross-referenced electricity costs and household incomes across all 50 states.

What we know:

The findings reveal that keeping homes at a comfortable temperature puts a significant strain on household budgets. Local households spend 3.4% of their income just to stay cool in the summer, compared to the national average of 2.9%.

Driving this burden is the cost of power. Residents pay the sixth-highest average summer electricity bill in the country at about $225 a month, which is 13% above the national average. While the state's median monthly household income of around $6,700 aligns with the national median, high utility bills are still enough to push Georgia deep into the top 10.

1. Alabama

2. Mississippi

3. Louisiana

4. Arizona

5. Texas

6. Oklahoma

7. Arkansas

8. Georgia

9. West Virginia

10. South Carolina

What we don't know:

The findings rely on statewide averages, so it remains unknown how much the burden fluctuates between major metro areas like Atlanta and rural parts of the state.

What you can do:

The report notes you can beat the heat and lower costs with a few strategic adjustments. Simple habits like cleaning air filters prevent your system from working harder and wasting energy.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy states that turning the thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees for eight hours a day can save up to 10% on utility bills. For long-term savings, consider investing in energy-efficient units with higher SEER2 ratings or switching to solar panels to lock in lower power expenses.